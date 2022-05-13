Photo by Zamboanga City LGU



ZAMBOANGA CITY — Nine barangays in Zamboanga City were closed down after samples from the villages initially tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), the city veterinary office confirmed Friday.

Dr. Mario Arriola, the city's veterinary officer, said that the 9 villages under the Vitali District are now under census by a team under his office.

Arriola said even when if results of the confirmatory tests are still pending, rapid tests wherein some pigs turned out positive for ASF are enough for the district to be barred from supplying pork and pork meat in the local market.

He said the closure will ensure that no products from backyard piggeries will be brought to the city proper, where pork is being sold in small and big flea markets and meat shops.

The 9 barangays under census are Tagasilay, Mangusu, Vitali, Tictapul, Licomo, Limaong, Sibulao, Taguiti, and Tigbalabag.

Arriola said he has ordered the establishment of checkpoints beginning in Tagasilay.

At least 5 backyard piggeries were initially been tested by an inspection team this week, following reports of suspicious deaths of pigs and piglets.

He said blood samples of pigs will be sent to a confirmatory laboratory for ASF testing in General Santos City.

However, the team expects to proceed with the depopulation of pigs, he said, with or without the results from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Earlier, pigs in 4 municipalities in Zamboanga Sibugay tested positive for ASF.

—Report from Jewel Reyes