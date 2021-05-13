Zamboanga City appeals to nat’l gov’t to extend MECQ, as COVID cases surge

Authorities lock down the compound where patient ZC145 lived. The patient died the same day he was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 infection. Photo courtesy of Barangay Baliwasa

MANILA—Zamboanga City is appealing to national government to extend its modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status, its mayor said Thursday.

The city was placed under MECQ from May 8 to May 14 due to its rising COVID-19 cases and a healthcare system that is packed, Mayor Beng Climaco said.

It has 2,039 active virus infections as of Wednesday, she added.

"We are appealing to national government to extend our MECQ . . . Kulang po ang quarantine status kung gusto talaga namin ma-obtain ang mga request ng mga doctor. Kailangan po 2 weeks to a month," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The current quarantine status is not enough if we want to fulfill the requests of doctors of 2 weeks or up to a month.)

Some 600 to 1,000 residents are in home quarantine due to a lack of isolation facilities, according to Climaco.

The local government plans to construct a 500-bed mega isolation facility, another 50-bed capacity for those who need oxygen or are waiting to be admitted at a hospital, Climaco said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways will build another 500-bed quarantine facility and the health department will assist in building modular hospitals, she added.

The city finds it difficult to get reimbursements from PhilHealth as virus patients are required to stay at step-down facilities for 14 days, Climaco said.

"Ang kailangan po natin (What we need is) as soon as the patient is declared negative they can continue their rehabilitation at home para hindi po mapuno ang hospitals at step-down facilities (so that hospitals and step-down facilities do not become full)," she added.

The city needs to vaccinate 70 percent of its population or some 680,00 residents to achieve herd immunity, according to the mayor.