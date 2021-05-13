PNP denies allegations police sharing ‘red-tagging’ posts on social media

PNP officers on standby during the inauguration and blessing of the new Cubao Station in Quezon City on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippine National Police Thursday denied allegations that local police stations have been sharing so-called red-tagging posts on social media.

Last month, the Maginhawa community pantry suspended operations after its organizer was red-tagged by state forces and government officials on social media.

"Nire-remind natin ang kapulisan mag-ingat sa pagpo-post ng mga ito dahil nami-misintrepret siya," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We continue to remind our policemen to be careful posting as it can be misinterpreted.)

Eleazar also denied that policemen were "profiling" community pantry organizers.

"Sa pagkakataon na nakatutok ang lahat, tingin niyo po ba ay gagawa pa kami ng anumang bagay na pwedeng makasira sa aming reputasyon at imahe?" he said.

(At a time when everyone's attention is focused on us, do you think we will still do things that can ruin our reputation and image?)

"Kung meron po kayong nakukuhang impormasyon . . . Iparating niyo lang sa amin at we will caution them and we will make the proper sanction sa mga pulis natin."

(If the public has information, approach us and we will caution and make the proper sanction against our policemen.)

The PNP chief, meanwhile, said it would enforce maximum tolerance to violators of minimum health standards. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered law enforcers to arrest persons who wear face masks improperly.

"Ang bilin ko, paghuli sa kanila, bigyan agad ng face mask at dalhin sa lugar na pre-identified na. Hindi sila ikukulong at di sila sasaktan," Eleazar said.

(My order was to give face masks to violators and take them to a pre-identified holding facility. They will not be detained and they won't be hurt.)