PH records 6,385 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 1.125 million

Health workers screen people who are scheduled to receive the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech during its first rollout inside the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday logged 6,385 more COVID-19 cases, the highest in 3 days, raising the country's overall tally to nearly 1.125 million.

The day's new infections pushed the country's total confirmed cases to 1,124,724, of which 55,260 or 4.9 percent are active.

COVID-related fatalities increased by 107 to 18,821.

There were 4,289 new recoveries, bringing the overall number of recuperations in the country to 1,050,643.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's fresh recoveries is the lowest announced in almost one week, or since May 7.

The total number of recoveries account for 93.4 percent of the Philippines' running tally.

All laboratories were able to submit data.

