PAGASA: Crising makes landfall over Baganga, Davao Oriental

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical Storm Crising made landfall over Baganga in Davao Oriental on Thursday night, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau said Crising hit land at 8:20 p.m.

FYI. At 8:20PM today (13May2021), TS CRISING has made landfall over Baganga, Davao Oriental. DOST-PAGASA/sfd pic.twitter.com/z3KtlbjltD — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) May 13, 2021

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Crising, the country's third weather disturbance this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It was moving westward at 25 kph.

Crising was forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it moves west-northwestward over Mindanao.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of 61 to 120 kph may be expected in 24 hours and might blow off old galvanized iron roofs and down wooden, old electric posts:

MINDANAO:

Southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Tagbina, Hinatuan, City of Bislig, Lingig, Barobo)

Southern portion of Agusan del Sur (Loreto, La Paz, Rosario, Bunawan, Veruela, Santa Josefa, Trento, San Francisco, Talacogon),

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay)

Davao de Oro

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion, New Corella, Talaingod)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses made of very light materials or makeshift structures, remains hoisted over the following areas:

VISAYAS

Southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong)

Siquijor

MINDANAO