Mega COVID-19 vaccination site in Nayong Pilipino pushing through, says Nograles

MANILA - The proposed mega vaccination facility within the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) property will push through, with a memorandum of agreement to be signed "very soon," Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles said Thursday.

The NPF earlier said the site "is not a vacant lot but has a thriving urban forest that hosts a variety of urban wildlife." In a statement, the foundation said cutting almost 500 trees and other works would "kill the existing ecosystem."

Port magnate Enrique Razon, whose International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) offered to build the facility, said the property is reclaimed land and not an urban forest.

Asked if the mega facility is pushing through, Nograles said, "Yes, it is."

"Just the MOA to be signed and that MOA is forthcoming, just a few minor technical edits being done. It’s already been vetted by the Department of Tourism, been vetted by the Department of Health. It’s now going through our Government Corporate Counsel. Just a few minor edits and then it will be signed very, very soon," he told ANC's Headstart.

The Philippines is rolling out its vaccination against COVID-19, with at least 70 million targeted to received the jab this year. The vaccination center at the Nayong Pilipino will reportedly accelerate inoculation by around 10,000 individuals daily.

