Magtatayo ng mega jab facility sa Nayong Pilipino sinagot ang paratang

MAYNILA — Tuloy ang mega vaccination facility sa Nayong Pilipino sa kabila ng kaliwa’t kanang kontrobersiya rito.

Nitong Huwebes, tinapos na ng gobyerno ang bangayan sa isyu.

"Just the MOA to be signed and that MOA (memorandum of agreement) is forthcoming, just a few minor technical edits being done. It’s already been vetted by the Department of Tourism, been vetted by the Department of Health. It’s now going through our Government Corporate Counsel. Just a few minor edits and then it will be signed very, very soon," ani Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Sentro ng sigalot sina dating Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) executive director Lucille Isberto at International Container Terminals Services, Inc. (ICTSI) chairman Enrique Razon.

Kinumpirma ni Nograles na tinanggap na rin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pagbibitiw ni Isberto.

Karapatdapat lang daw ito, ayon kay Razon, na siyang gagastos sa pagpapatayo ng pasilidad.

"I'm glad he did [accept the resignation]. She should resign, she spreads lies all over... There are no real trees there, it's talahib... If Nayong Filipino planted one tree there, we won't cut it, we don't go around cutting trees," paliwanag ni Razon.

Maaalalang isyu ni Isberto ang aniya'y environmental impact ng proyekto at ang legalidad nito dahil pribadong kompanya umano ang magpapatakbo ng pasilidad.

Pero maging DOT, tiniyak ng walang puno na puputulin at idiniin na mismong NPF ang namili ng site para sa mega vaccination facility.

Hinala ni Razon, may napurnadang plano kaya siya binabatikos ni Isberto.

"It's simply crab, talangka mentality at work here... This is suspicious, we must have interrupted something," aniya.

Giit pa ni Razon, wala siyang planong angkinin ang lupang ito tulad ng pangamba ng ilan na gagawin niya itong casino.

"I don't plan to build something here, it's government land, they can’t give this out without a bidding... We already have a Solaire and we will build another Solaire in QC," aniya.

Itatayo ang mega vaccination facility sa mahigit sa 10,000 square meters na area. May drive thru at walk in, tulad sa Amerika.

"This site is perfect for what we planned. It's connected to Skyway, very easy for people to come," sabi ni Razon.

Gagastos ang ICTSI ng P250 milyon sa pagpapatayo nito kabilang ang training ng mga tao.

Kakayanin nitong magbakuna ng 10,000 hanggang 15,000 tao kada araw.

Libreng ginawa ng arkitektong si Jun Palafox ang disenyo.

--Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News