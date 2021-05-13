Mactan-Cebu International airport closed to returning OFWs from May 14-May 15

Immigration counters at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport at Terminal 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

The Mactan-Cebu International airport will not accept returning overseas Filipino workers on May 14 and 15 due to fully-occupied quarantine facilities, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia said Thursday.

Garcia said the provincial inter-agency task force has received reports that the allocated 2,500 quarantine facilities for returning OFWs are "almost at its full."

Garcia assured the public that the measure is temporary and that flights would resume once they get a go-signal from the agencies concerned in managing the facilities.

She added that they would require a negative swab test for returning OFWs and those who would pass by Cebu for their connecting flights.

“Not to judge non-Cebuanos but this is out of respect to the autonomy of other LGUs,” she said.

Arriving balikbayans will not be allowed out of the airport unless their test is negative, she pointed out.

Cebu is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the loosest of all quarantine levels, with 517 remaining active cases in the province.

- Report from Annie Perez