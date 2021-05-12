Signal No.1 raised, as LPA off Davao now tropical depression Crising

Davao de Oro, parts of Agusan del Sur also at Signal No. 1

MANILA (UPDATE)—A low-pressure area over the Philippine sea east of Davao City has developed into Tropical Depression Crising early Thursday, the state weather bureau.

The country's third storm this year is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte between Thursday and Friday morning, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

It is expected to hit land over the Surigao del Sur-Davao Oriental area between Thursday night and early Friday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

The storm might weaken into a low pressure area after it emerges over the Sulu Sea early Saturday prior to leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, Rojas added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may slightly damage houses of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities, was raised in the following areas:

Surigao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, Prosperidad, Rosario, San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Trento, and Veruela)

Crising was last estimated 420 kilometers east of Davao City at 4 a.m., moving west at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, according to PAGASA.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather updates.