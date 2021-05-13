VP Robredo: Eid’l Fitr binds spiritual ties despite pandemic

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday wished the Filipino Muslim community a "joyous" Eid'l Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The end of a period of fasting is a "continued reminder that we are a single community," Robredo said.

"As you each end your fasts, cherish these bonds and remember that as we maintain our physical distance, the spiritual ties that bind us tighten with every act of communal responsibility," she said in a statement.

"While the pandemic and its many challenges may prevent us from coming together as we did in the past, today we are reminded that we are a community not just through proximity, but through the numerous acts of solidarity, kindness, justice, and collective resolve that we practice every day."

She added, "I look forward to the day when we can reclaim our lives fully, and emerge stronger under a better normal for every Filipino. May the peace of Allah be with us all. Eid Mubarak!"

Congregational prayers and related gatherings for the celebration of Eid’l Fitr was suspended in Maguindanao due to the pandemic, the national government earlier said.

Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.

