Eid'l Fitr gatherings suspended in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur due to COVID-19 restrictions

All congregational prayers and related gatherings for the celebration of Eid’l Fitr Thursday will be suspended in Maguindanao because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a resolution released by the government Inter-Agency Task Force.

Families are encouraged to perform their Eid prayers inside their homes instead.

The decision came after the assessment of the authorities on the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in several towns of Maguindanao in May.

The Cotabato City government will host a live streaming on Facebook of Eid prayers at 6:15 a.m., Thursday.

The local government of Lanao del Sur also said it will suspend gatherings related to the Eid'l Fitr in the province, including Marawi City.

- report from Chrislen Bulosan

