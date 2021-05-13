Duterte warns local officials vs allowing fiesta celebrations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Residents raise images of the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious Motorcade on January 22, 2021 in Iloilo City, a few days before the Dinagyang Festival. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night warned local government officials against allowing fiesta celebrations in their localities, saying they would be held accountable for the spread of COVID-19.

In a taped message, Duterte said the guidelines being handed down by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response should be strictly enforced.

The reminder also came as he approved eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces but "with heightened restrictions" starting this weekend, while most parts of the Philippines are under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine.

"Nakikiusap ako, there are a lot of fiestas which you would like to hold, the problem is there is also the consequence which you should be mindful of," the chief executive explained.

He warned that he will hold local officials, especially village chiefs, accountable for any COVID-19 health protocol violations.

"I will not allow the violations of the guidelines given by the task force, I will hold the local governments, down to the last barangay level, and therefore, it could only be the barangay captains, I will hold you responsible for any violation itong sa mga batas na hindi [napapatupad]," Duterte said.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health, there has been a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases after a peak in April.

Despite this, however, the health agency noted that the lower cases being recorded in recent weeks could be attributed to the fewer samples being received by testing laboratories, and failure of such laboratories to submit data on time.

The country has so far tallied nearly 1.125 million COVID-19 cases, of which over 55,000 are considered active.

Deaths are also nearing 19,000.