Duterte: May Eid'l Fitr inspire peace, unity, goodwill

Filipino Muslims exit the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo after morning prayers as they mark Eid’l Fitr, the end of Ramadan on May 13, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said he hoped that Thursday's Eid'l Fitr, the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, would inspire Filipinos to promote peace, unity, and goodwill.

Eid’l Fitr, which is celebrated for three days, marks the end of the holy month of fasting for Muslims.

"This joyous occasion celebrating personal sacrifice and unity is made more relevant as the country makes a significant step to beating the COVID-19 pandemic," Duterte said in a statement.

"May this event also inspire us to continue promoting peace, unity and goodwill among our fellow Filipinos. Let us welcome new hope that this Eid brings—for peace, prosperity, healing and strength as we build a progressive and brighter future for our people."

The President added, "May Allah continue to install in you the virtues of generosity and compassion for others."

Duterte earlier declared May 13, Thursday as a regular holiday for Eid'l Fitr.

Muslims make up around 6 percent of the Philippines' over 100 million population, where 8 in 10 are Catholics, according to government data.

FROM THE ARCHIVES