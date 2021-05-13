DepEd launches vaccination campaign for teachers, other personnel

Residents of San Juan City are inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education said Thursday it launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for its teaching and non-teaching personnel in a bid to help ramp up immunization against the respiratory illness in the country.

The department said its "Vacc2School: Ligtas na Bakuna, Para sa Balik-Eskwela" campaign aimed to educate, and engage education stakeholders on the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The agency also created a microsite that would serve as a repository of campaign materials.

"I am encouraging everyone, especially the teachers, and other education personnel to participate in this campaign, and make informed decisions on vaccination to further intensify and advance our chances of safely returning to school," said Education Secretary Leonor Briones, a COVID-19 survivor who was recently inoculated against the disease.

"It is not only a matter of protecting your personal rights, it is also a matter of protecting the lives and health of children which is also entrusted to our care," she said.

Briones has said COVID-19 vaccination of public school teachers and personnel may start in June. She also urged education workers covered by other priority groups — health workers, senior citizens, and people with comorbidities — to receive the jab through their local governments.

The Philippines eyes to vaccinate 70 million of its population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. As of May 11, 2.5 million doses have been administered in the country.

