Crising intensifies into tropical storm, Signal no.2 up in Mindanao

MANILA - Storm signal no.2 was raised in parts of Mindanao as tropical depression Crising intensified into a tropical storm Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's third storm this year was last estimated 330 kilometers east of Davao City at 10 a.m., moving west at 10 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

It will bring moderate to heavy rains over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte, it added.

Crising is expected to hit land over the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between Thursday night and early Friday, according to the weather bureau.

It is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it traverses the rugged landmass of Mindanao on Friday, PAGASA said.

The storm will further weaken into a low pressure area after it emerges over the Sulu Sea early Saturday prior to leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, it added.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of 61 to 120 kph may be expected in 24 hours which might blow off old galvanized iron roofs and down wooden, old electric posts:

Southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lingig, City of Bislig)

Southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Trento, Santa Josefa)

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga)

Northeastern portion of Davao de Oro (Compostela, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may slightly damage houses of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities, was raised in the following areas:

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Sur

Rest of Davao Oriental

Rest of Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Eastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, Quezon, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Maramag, Dangcagan, Kitaotao, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Damulog)