MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla only had one thing to say to detained former Senator Leila de Lima, on the eve of the promulgation of the verdict of the second drug case against her.

“Well, good luck to her,” Remulla said Thursday afternoon, just hours before a Muntinlupa court is set to render a ruling on De Lima’s guilt Friday morning.

De Lima is facing a conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading charge before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 over allegations that former Bureau of Corrections OIC Rafael Ragos delivered alleged drug money to her residence in Parañaque in November and December 2012, totalling P10 million.

Ragos, in April last year, retracted all his allegations, claiming he was coerced by former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Aguirre denied the allegation.

Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara is expected to release the verdict.

Remulla is taking a hands-off approach.

“I don’t even know the judge, I don’t talk to the prosecutors. I don’t really talk to prosecutors about it. It’s something that is ongoing for the past 6 years. So good luck to them, whatever it is,” he said.

The Justice chief initially said he will review De Lima’s drug cases upon assumption into office but later stood by the charges filed by his prosecutors

He declined to weigh in on the likely outcome of the case.

“I cannot weigh in on that, I cannot interfere with the court… It’s our job to make sure that the job of the prosecutors is thoroughly done. We do not meddle in the… we don’t micromanage anyone when it comes to their professional work in the Department of Justice,” he explained.

Aside from the case due for decision Friday, De Lima is still facing another drug case before the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 involving Bilibid convicts where her petition for bail is pending.

A third drug case had earlier been junked by another Muntinlupa court in 2021.

De Lima’s supporters are hoping she will be acquitted Friday and her bail plea granted in the other case so that she can walk free, after more than 6 years behind bars.

“If it’s an acquittal, it’s an acquittal,” Remulla said.

While an acquittal is not appealable, Remulla noted there are limited grounds to question the ruling before the Court of Appeals through a petition for certiorari — by alleging that there was grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction that attended the ruling.

De Lima, in a statement Thursday, remained optimistic and hopeful of a positive outcome.

“Please stand by me and for me in this most critical phase of my journey towards freedom and vindication. Hindi po tayo pababayaan ng Mahal na Panginoon,” she said.