Queen Charlotte stars nagbahagi ng kuwento sa shooting ng Netflix series

LONDON - Mula sa pagiging dalaga, hanggang sa maging reyna, asawa at ina, dito iikot ang kwento ng bagong Netflix limited series na Queen Charlotte.

Nagbabalik para sa titular character sa period drama at spin-off ng global hit na Bridgerton si Golda Rosheuvel.

Sa panayam ng ABS-CBN News, ibinahagi ng singer-actress ang proseso sa pagsusuot niya ng costume at wig bago sumalang sa period film.

“It takes about two and half hours to get ready from beginning to end, and the costume and the wigs are that final part. It’s like the cherry on the cake, and then it takes about five, ten minutes, maybe fifteen minutes to just get the body balanced because obviously there is a weight on your head,” sabi ni Golda Rosheuvel, actress, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Gagampanan naman ni India Amarteifio, na unang nakilala sa West End musicals, ang papel na batang Queen Charlotte.

Katambal niya ang theatre actor na si Corey Mylchreest bilang King George.

“It's just that natural, as you said, natural chemistry that draws them together. So, finding that, for me, sometimes was a challenge but I really enjoyed working with Corey on that,” sabi ni Amarteifio.

“I think having a bond on some level-off screen is always gonna allow you to give more of yourself because you feel like you can trust not only your screen partner but also the team around you,” sabi ni Mylchreest.

Para sa newcomer na si Arsema Thomas na napili bilang young lady Danbury, maraming matututunan ang Pinoy viewers sa serye.

“There are so many ways for a woman to be strong. There are so many ways for a woman to be active in her community and I hope that it will allow women to give them at least grace in understanding the changes that we all go through especially that the world around us changes politically and socially,” sabi ni Thomas, actress, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

“Charlotte is very much strong in knowing herself, being assured of who she is, unapologetic. It teaches me a lot about how to present myself in the world or how maybe I want to present myself in the world,” dagdag ni Rosheuvel.

Nagsimula ang Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story sa Netflix noong May 4.

