

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Friday received a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of its employees.

Video taken by ABS-CBN News showed NPC employees leaving the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay, where their office is located, due to the bomb threat around 2 p.m.

Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga said they were coordinating with authorities to check the credibility and source of the threat, which they received through the NPC's official Facebook page.

The NPC is "taking this bomb threat very seriously" and implemented "all necessary measures" to ensure the safety of its personnel, he said in a statement.

"The National Privacy Commission plays a critical role in safeguarding the privacy rights of individuals and protecting their personal data. We are committed to upholding our mandate, and threats against our institution will not prevent us from fulfilling our responsibilities," added the official.

The Pasay police bomb squad was clearing the area, as of this posting.

The NPC apologized for any delay in the release of press statements and interview requests following the incident.

The commission has yet to issue a statement on its meeting with leading e-wallet service GCash earlier in the day about alleged unauthorized cash transfers.

— With a report from Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News