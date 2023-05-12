MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it is important to remain vigilant despite the lifting of the global health emergency status for mpox, which had been detected in 4 Filipinos since its worldwide spread.

"[I]t is still important to stay alert of its possible resurgence," the DOH said in a statement.

It urged people with a travel history to countries with mpox cases and who manifest symptoms like fever, lymphadenopathy or "kulani," and rashes to seek medical attention.

The health department reminded the public that wearing face masks, quarantining when experiencing symptoms, and handwashing could prevent the transmission of the mpox, formerly called monkeypox.

The DOH added that the lifting of emergency status for mpox will provide a "global opportunity to effectively respond to future pandemics as well."

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency, almost exactly a year after the disease started spreading globally.

The decision to remove the emergency status for mpox was prompted by the decreasing cases, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

However, he emphasized that the disease remains a threat, particularly in areas of Africa where it has long been present.

The announcement also came a week after the UN agency also declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alarm.

The WHO declared mpox was a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in July.

But the number of people infected with the disease -- which causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions -- has consistently fallen.

More than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported from 111 countries during the global outbreak, according to a WHO count.

Almost 90 percent fewer cases were recorded over the last three months compared to the previous three-month period, Tedros said.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse