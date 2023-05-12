President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. presides during a sectoral meeting in Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has the power appoint to his Cabinet candidates who lost in the May 2022 elections, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Friday.

Marcos had confirmed that he was planning a reorganization of his Cabinet, after the one-year appointment ban lapsed on May 9, 2023.

Cagayan De Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez appealed to the President not to "recycle" candidates who lost in last year's elections by giving them Cabinet posts.

“Alam mo yung mga ganyang panawagan hindi dapat sabihin. They mean very well, but you know, there are good people, and if the President wants to replace some people in the Cabinet right now he is within his full political power to exercise that choice,” Bersamin said.

(Appeals like that should not be made.)

Bersamin added that the President's discretion on filling vacant government positions extends to individuals who are eyeing to run in the 2025 midterm elections.

This, after another lawmaker, House Minority Floor Leader Marcelino Libanan called on the President to only appoint those who have no plans to run in the next polls, to ensure that they would remain focused and committed to their work.

"Sino ba naman ang makapagbabawal sa sino mang tao na tumakbo dahil sa nais niyang maglingkod sa bayan?" Bersamin said.

"Mayroon din namang gustong maglingkod, hindi tinatawag ni Presidente, e wisdom ni Presidente ‘yan. So, we cannot actually limit the president in choosing the whom he believes can deliver on his agenda for the people of the Philippines," he added.

(Who are we to prohibit someone from running because they want to serve the country? Others want to serve, but are not called by the President. That's his wisdom.)

According to the 1987 Constitution, “no candidate who has lost in any election shall, within one year after such election, be appointed to any office in the Government or any government-owned or -controlled corporations or in any of their subsidiaries."

So far, there are at least three executive departments without permanent secretaries.

The Department of Health is headed by Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergiere, while the Department of National Defense is chaired by Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Marcos, meanwhile, holds the agriculture portfolio.