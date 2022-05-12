Apayao Governor Eleanor Bulut Begtang. Apayao PIO

MANILA – Apayao Governor Eleonor “Leah” Bulut-Begtang is set to return to the House of Representatives after winning as her province’s congressional representative in this year’s elections.

Bulut-Begtang got 50,503 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 3:17 PM and from 167 Election Returns.

She ran unopposed, meaning she only needed a single vote to be declared as winner.

With her win, Bulut-Begtang returns to the lower chamber, replacing her brother Elias Bulut Jr., whom she swapped positions with in the 2019 elections.

Bulut-Begtang, who is affiliated with ruling party PDP-Laban, was among 38 candidates for district representative who ran unopposed. Overall, 845 aspirants for varying positions were unchallenged in this year’s elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

