Unopposed Agusan del Sur rep Bascug reelected

Alfel M. Bascug. Photo from the House of Representatives' official website.

MANILA - Congressman Alfelito "Alfel" Bascug won his bid for a second term as Agusan del Sur's 1st District Representative.

Bascug, who was first elected in Congress in 2019, ran for reelection unopposed.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 4:17 PM and from 369 Election Returns, he got 117,916 votes.

For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners in the polls.

He, along with 2nd District Rep. Eddiebong Plaza, are Agusan del Sur lawmakers running unopposed in the province's elections.

A member of the National Unity Party, Bascug was the vice chairperson of the House Committee on Mindanao Affairs. He is also a member of the committees on agriculture and food, appropriations, energy, housing and urban development, tourism, transportation, basic education and culture, natural resources, public works and highways, and ways and means as part of the majority.

Click here for ABS-CBN's election results.

