Uncontested General Trias Mayor Antonio Ferrer wins House seat

General Trias City Mayor Antonio Ferrer. Photo from Ony Ferrer's Facebook Page

MANILA - Outgoing General Trias Mayor Antonio "Ony" Ferrer won a seat at the House of Representatives after running uncontested in Monday's elections as Cavite 6th District Representative.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 3:17 PM and from 268 election returns, Ferrer got 118,371 votes.

He is swapping places with his brother Luis "Jon Jon" Ferrer, the incumbent Cavite 6th District Representative.

Prior to running as city Mayor, Ony already served as the first representative of the 6th District in Cavite.

He was a lawyer who worked with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Duty Free Philippines, according to the official page of the City of General Trias.

General Trias is a city under Cavite, which is the second most vote-rich province in the country with a total of over 2.2 million registered voters.

