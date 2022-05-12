Members of the Reception Custody and Safekeeping Group inspect recently delivered sealed boxes containing Certificates of Canvass from Batanes at the Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers at the PICC in Pasay City on May 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will limit the number of companions that winning senators and party-list representatives may bring to the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) when it proclaims them, a poll official said.

“We have to remind our potential senators-elect na this time we will be limiting 'yung kanila pong companions gaya ng pagli-limit natin sa filing of COCs (certificates of candidacy). Nasa pandemic pa rin po tayo. We're still alert level 1,” acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said.

"Sisiguraduhin po natin na itong area po natin magiging sapat ito para sa kanila at doon po sa papayagang companions puwede naman po silang magpunta sa ibang lugar after this, basta ang importante po dito sa atin we will comply with the minimum public standards,” Laudiangco added.

In October, the Comelec urged those filing COCs for national positions to limit the number of companions.

