Rex Gatchalian back in Congress after running unopposed

MANILA - Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian will return to the House of Representatives after running unopposed in the race for Congress for the first District of Valenzuela.

Gatchalian, brother of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, has served as a Congressman during the 14th and 15th Congress after being elected and reelected in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

He served as the city Mayor for 3 terms.

Gatchalian will switch posts with his other brother Wes, who ran for Valenzuela Mayor.

The brothers filed their certificate of candidacies together in 2021.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 11:17 AM and from 269 Election Returns, Gatchalian garnered 141,794 votes.

Gatchalian is among the 38 district representatives who won without an opponent in this year's elections. For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners.

A total of 845 candidates for varying posts have sure seats after running unopposed.

Gatchalian is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

Based on government data, there are 443,611 registered voters in the city of Valenzuela.

