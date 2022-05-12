PPCRV: Manual-audited copies match electronically-transmitted results

MANILA - The church-backed poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Thursday announced a 100% match between their initially manual-audited copies of election returns and the electronically-transmitted results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transparency server.

"The first batch election returns validations yield 100 percent match," PPCRV spokesperson Atty. Vann dela Cruz told the media.

The 100 percent match constitutes the manually-encoded 16,820 or 15 percent of the total election returns.

The returns are mostly from Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon - Pangasinan, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Sorsogon, and Rizal. Some from Misamis Oriental. None yet from Visayas.

The poll watchdog will manually audit more election returns as they arrive at its command center.

As of noon Thursday, PPCRV has received 24,640 copies of election returns or 22.86 percent of the total.

Copies of returns from the Visayas are on their way through a courier service, according to Dela Cruz.

PPCRV also cautioned the public from sharing misinformation found online.

"Kalma. Kalma lang, Pilipinas. Ibalato niyo na sa mga volunteers ang pag-kalma. Ginagawa namin ang aming trabaho,” Dela Cruz said.

PPCRV said their mandate is limited to auditing the election returns and not the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) or the SD cards.

As Comelec’s partner, PPCRV gets the fourth copy of election returns printed by VCMs.

This is a way of checking discrepancies by comparing digitally-transmitted figures on ERs which are printed before results are digitally transmitted to Comelec servers.

PPCRV said they have not monitored any irregularities with the encoded ERs. If they see any discrepancy, PPCRV assured the public that they will notify the Comelec and the media.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.