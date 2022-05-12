Election officers print and transmit election returns during the nation elections at Kamuning Elementary School, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Commission on Elections (Comelec) official confirmed Thursday that additional honoraria would be given to electoral board (EB) members who served for 24 hours on election day.

"Sa atin pong mga bayaning guro at electoral boards, 'wag po kayo mag-aalala hindi po ito ang first time na nagbigay ang Comelec ng additional honoraria, it's not necessarily overtime pay," said acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

"Ipoproseso po ito ng Comelec gaya ng ginagawa ng 2019," he added.

(To our hero teachers and electoral boards, do not worry. This is not the first time that Comelec will give additional honoraria, it's not necessarily overtime pay. The Comelec will process this, like how it did in 2019.)

Monday's national and local elections were marred by the malfunctioning of around a thousand vote-counting machines across the country, delaying the voting process in polling precincts, which are supervised by electoral boards that are mostly composed of teachers.

Comelec Resolution 10727 prescribed the following honoraria rates for EB and support personnel on poll duty.

Chairperson of the EB: P7,000

Member of EB: P6,000

DESO: P5,000

Support Staff: P3,000

Medical Personnel P3,000

“Makakaasa po ang ating electoral boards... Ang honoraria ay maibigay namin within 15 days from the day of the election at sisiguraduhin po ng Comelec na maibigay ito sa kanila within the timeframe allowed by law, absolute po 'yan, wala pong excuses," Laudiangco said.

(Our electoral boards can expect us to give the honoraria within 15 days from the day of the election and we will ensure that they will receive it within the timeframe allowed by law. That is absolute, there will be no excuses.)

Visit the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial, unofficial tally of election returns.



