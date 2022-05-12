No rival: Agusan del Sur's Eddiebong Plaza wins new Congress term

Eddiebong Plaza. Photo from the House of Representatives' official website.

MANILA - Incumbent Agusan del Sur 2nd District Rep. Adolph Edward "Eddiebong" Plaza was reelected for a second term in the House of Representatives.

Plaza, who was first elected in Congress in 2019, ran for reelection unopposed.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 4:17 PM and from 365 Election Returns, Plaza garnered 144,042 votes.

He, along with 1st District Rep. Alfel Bascug, are the only two Agusan del Sur lawmakers running unopposed in the province's elections.

For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners.

A member of the National Unity Party, Plaza was the vice chairperson of the House Committees on Local Government, Mindanao Affairs, National Defense and Security, and Public Order and Safety.

He is also a member of the committees on agriculture and food, appropriations, dangerous drugs, ecology, energy and natural resources.

Click here for ABS-CBN's election results.

