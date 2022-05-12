Group seeks recount of PH poll results in Canada

The Bayan Muna partylist group is protesting the vote count conducted by the office of the Toronto Consulate General that showed former senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. firmly in the lead in the Philippine presidential race.

In their certificate of challenge filed at the consulate, Bayan Muna questioned the uniformity in the ratio of votes between Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo, and their respective running mates Sara Duterte and Kiko Pangilinan.

The group claimed that the ratio is highly improbable and that it raises questions about the integrity of the vote counting machines. The Koalisyon Kontra-Daya and Malaya Movement Canada also questioned the uniform lead.

"It has taken them years to plan this all. Now it's clear. Nilagay nila lahat ng tao nila sa Comelec at ngayon they were preparing us, all of this, to accept the Pulse Asia, parang lahat coordinated. Where can you find dito lang sa results natin, ilan bawat presinto, bakit 60-30 lagi? Parang next to impossible. I took Statistics and I also took Market Research. This is highly improbable. I cannot believe... na talagang niloloko na tayo... harap-harapan. Hindi tayo pwedeng huminto dito," Koalisyon Kontra-Daya national spokesperson Marissa Corpuz claimed.

Meanwhile, Marcos-Duterte supporter Ronald Allan Turla said he’s happy with the outcome of the polls.

"Mukhang projected winner na ang ating binoto. Kaya naman happy and satisfied naman ako sa resulta. And I am a believer of this platform or this advocacy na UniTeam," Turla shared.

However, Robredo supporters also demanded for more transparency in the count. They held a vigil in front of the consulate building, while vote counting was ongoing.

"Yung mga calls po namin, protect the votes, kontra-daya. Ito po ay in-line sa mga report in the philippines na may mga voter disenfranchisement, vote buying, discrimination, at saka yung mga vote counting machines na hindi gumagana," Anakbayan Toronto chairperson Sherald Sanchez noted.

As for Kabayan For Leni chair Earl Francis Dacara, he said "the purpose of the election is to get the majority of voters. Kung hindi mabibilang ang lahat ng mga boto ay hindi ito magre-represent kung ano talaga ang boses ng tao."

When the counting ended, the unofficial tally from almost 12,000 ballots cast in 20 precincts showed the total votes for Marcos at 7,425 or 49.7%, more than Robredo's 3,694 votes.

Consul General Orontes Castro said they will personally bring the election results from Toronto to the embassy in Ottawa.

"We have to submit the result at the special board of canvassers or SBOC Ottawa at our embassy there as soon as possible," Castro said.

Of the four Philippine posts in Canada, Toronto has the largest number of overseas voters at more than 39,000.