Former Imus City councillor AJ Advincula wins as Cavite 3rd District Representative

Imus City councilor AD Advincula in a campaign sortee. Photo: AJ Advincula's Facebook Page



MANILA - Imus Councilor Adrian Jay Advincula has won as Cavite 3rd District Representative after running unopposed in the May 9 elections.

Advincula is the son of incumbent Cavite 3rd District Rep. Alex Advincula, who ran for Imus City mayor in this year's polls.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 5:17 PM and from 349 Election Returns, Advincula got 154,292 votes.

For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners in the polls.

During his term as city councilor, Advincula chaired the Committee on Education and the Committee on Health and Sanitation.

Imus, Cavite is the birthplace of presidential aspirant Ping Lacson.

According to data from the Commission on Elections, there are 845 candidates who are sure winners after running unopposed for the 2022 polls.

