MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc on Thursday junked with finality the petition seeking to declare former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. as a nuisance presidential bet in Halalan 2022.

Voting 6-0-1, the en banc affirmed the earlier decision of the Comelec 2nd Division to dismiss the petition filed by Danilo Lihaylihay.

"A careful review of the Motion for Reconsideration reveals that it contains merely a rehash of Petitioners’ averments and arguments. The Motion failed to raise new matters or issues, and the grounds that would warrant the reversal of the Assailed Resolution," the en banc's decision read.

Lihaylihay filed his motion for reconsideration on Dec. 22.

In the original ruling, the Comelec 2nd Division decided that the petitioner failed to prove that Marcos is a nuisance candidate as defined by law, particularly Section 69 of the Omnibus Election Code.

The en banc's decision came 3 days after the country held its national elections, where Marcos was seen leading the presidential race.

Lihaylihay can appeal the Comelec's ruling before the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Comelec en banc also affirmed the ruling of its divisions on the 3 disqualification cases and 1 case for the cancellation of Marcos’ certificate of candidacy, saying petitioners “failed to raise new matters.”

The petitioners said they will appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

