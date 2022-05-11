Home  >  News

5,836 out of 13,781 pass civil engineering board exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 02:18 AM

MANILA – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 5,836 out of 13,781 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given this month. 

Arianne Joyce Anselmo Dameg of University of the Philippines Diliman, Archigine Agleham Labrador of University of St. Louis-Tuguegarao, and Jameson Glen Chiu Lim of Xavier University topped the board exams with 93.95 percent rating.

UP Los Banos was the top performing school after 76 of its 80 takers passed the exams.

Meanwhile, the exam results of two takers were withheld, the PRC said.

Here are the list of successful examinees

