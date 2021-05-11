PH nurses group: Ranks ‘demoralized’, still appealing for acceptable compensation

A health worker in a PPE cools herself in front of a fan at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Filipino nurses feel "demoralized" as they have yet to receive the correct compensation for battling in the frontlines of COVID-19, a group said on International Nurses Day, Wednesday.

Nurses in public hospitals have yet to receive a starting wage of Salary Grade 15 or P32,000 while nurses in private hospitals earn the minimum, said Maristela Abenojar, president of Filipino Nurses United.

The release of the health workers' special risk allowance and active hazard pay have been delayed, too, Abenojar added.

"Bukod sa matinding kapaguran na dinaranas ng ating mga nurses, sila rin po ay demoralized na. Kaya po ang iba ay nakakaisip mag-resign, lumipat ng trabaho kasi po hindi po nila nararamdaman na mahalaga sila sa pamahalaan at sila ay binibigyan ng sapat na pagkalinga o suporta," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Besides being tired, nurses are demoralized. That's why some think about resigning and finding another job, because they don't feel they are important to government, that they are being given enough assistance and support.)

Nurses lead the most number of health workers hit with COVID-19 at 6,000 out of 17,000 medical frontliners in the Philippines, Abenojar said.

" 'Yung compensation . . . ay napakabagal po ng usad. Ang iba po ay 2 o 3 beses na nagka-COVID, ang compensation nu'ng first time silang nagka-COVID ay di pa rin natatanggap," she said.

(They're slow to hand out compensation. Some who have contracted COVID for 2 or 3 times have yet to receive the compensation they're entitled to when they first contracted it.)

The Philippines on Tuesday tallied 4,734 more COVID-19 infections as it announced its first 2 cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India. The figures raised the country's cumulative tally to 1,113,547, of which 56,752 were active infections.