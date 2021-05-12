Panelo: You'll know Duterte is joking when you use common sense

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on March 1, 2021. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - "You will know when the President is joking by using one's common sense."

Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo said this Wednesday in response to criticism against President Rodrigo Duterte that the presidency is not a joking matter.

This, after Duterte said in his regular public address Monday that his election promise of riding a Jet Ski to challenge Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea was a "pure joke" and that those who believed it were "stupid."

For Panelo, Duterte was only dramatizing his opposition against China's expansive maritime claim.

"He said that to dramatize the fact that he will not allow China to assault the sovereignty of this country. I think that was clear enough. For me, that was very clear during the campaign," he said.

Panelo also noted it was "impossible" to travel to China-controlled Scarborough Shoal.

Being a President also doesn't prohibit him from making jokes, he added.

"That doesn't prevent the President from giving jokes. He's a human being. He's a man of humor. He has a sense of humor," Panelo said.

Duterte's "stupid" remark was directed at critics " who would like to twist facts and circumstances and jokes," he said.

"He was not referring to the majority of the Filipino people who I'm very sure knew that he was only dramatizing a circumstance," he added.

Duterte won the Presidential race, with over 16 million votes, after promising to eliminate criminality and corruption, and challenge Chinese incursions in the country's territorial waters.

Upon assuming power, he forged friendlier relations with China by setting aside the South China Sea issue in favor of economic aid and investment.

