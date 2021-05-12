Fire hits Pasig General Hospital, no reported injuries: city mayor

Firefighters battle a blaze that hit one of the buildings of the Pasig City General Hospital on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A fire gutted a portion of the Pasig General Hospital around noon Wednesday, but no one was hurt, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared fire out at 3:01 p.m., Sotto said in a tweet.

"Lumaki daw ang sunog dahil natamaan ang stockpile ng alcohol," he said.

"Salamat sa Diyos walang nasaktan, pero nilipat muna ang 14 pasyente sa ibang pasilidad sa Pasig," he added.

PANOORIN: Itinaas na sa ikatlong alarma ang sunog sa Pasig City General Hospital ngayong Miyerkoles. | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/t9iY0XG8jC — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) May 12, 2021

The patients were transferred to the Pasig City Children's Hospital, the mayor said.

"Thank you to The Medical City and the City of Manila @IskoMoreno for offering to help with transfer of patients if needed," he said.

The fire reached the third alarm before authorities said it was under control around 1:25 p.m.

No major equipment or supplies were damaged from the incident, he said.

Authorities are "still determining the amount" of the damage, Pasig General Hospital Acting Administrator Arlene Samonte told ABS-CBN News.

Hospital officials have yet to reply to queries about the cause of the fire.

- with a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News