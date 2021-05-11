Filipino bishops to reconsecrate PH to Mary on Independence Day

MANILA—Filipino Catholic bishops will once again consecrate the Philippines to the care of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), its president Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles will lead the national consecration on June 12, which coincides with the feast of the said devotion to Mary.

Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, acknowledged the "added relevance" that the national consecration coincided on the same date that the country celebrates its independence.

The event is an affirmation of the bishops' decision last 2014 that the country's consecration to Mary be renewed every year on her feast day until this year that the Philippine Catholic Church is celebrating the 500 years since the arrival of Christianity.

After the consecration, a holy mass will be celebrated in different cathedrals and churches led by the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Valenzuela City.

The CBCP said the event can be followed through radio, television, and online platforms.

