Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro, felt in Metro Manila

MANILA - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro and was felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, which occurred 11 kilometers northeast of Abra de Ilog town at 9:09 a.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 110 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but will spawn aftershocks, state seismologists said.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse