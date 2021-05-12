Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro, felt in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 09:31 AM | Updated as of May 12 2021 09:34 AM

MANILA - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro and was felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, which occurred 11 kilometers northeast of Abra de Ilog town at 9:09 a.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 110 kilometers, according to Phivolcs. 

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but will spawn aftershocks, state seismologists said.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

More details to follow.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

