DFA: 2 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19

MANILA - Two more Filipinos abroad have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 18,571.

Active cases stood at 6,043.

The DFA recorded 1 new fatality, pushing the death toll among overseas Filipinos to 1,162.

No new recoveries were reported. Up to 11,366 Filipinos abroad have so far recuperated from COVID-19.

Except for Tuesday, the DFA has been logging no fresh recuperations since Sunday.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, there are more than 1.118 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 53,214 of which are considered active infections.

COVID-related fatalities, meanwhile, reached 18,714.

Globally, at least 159,593,520 cases of coronavirus have been registered, a tally from the Agence France-Presse showed.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later, according to the wire agency.

The disease has killed at least 3,319,512 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.