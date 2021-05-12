Anti red-tape body to FDA: Explain delay in renewing applications of over 600 drugs

Food and Drug Authority at the one-stop center in Ali Mall, Cubao. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explain the delay in the renewal of product registration of over 600 drugs.

The FDA Center for Drug Regulation and Research has 7 days to respond to the show-cause order, ARTA director-general Jeremiah Belgica said Wednesday.

Should it fail to answer to the order, the FDA center's officials and workers could face administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman, according to Belgica.

"Hindi na ito science, burokrasya na ang nagpapatagal dito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's not the science but the bureaucracy that's delaying applications.)

"Nanawagan po kami kay FDA director-general Eric Domingo at (Health) Secretary Duque na linisin na po natin, tanggalin na po natin ang mga nagpapahirap sa atin dyan."

(We call on FDA director-general Eric Domingo and Secretary Duque to cleanse their ranks.)

Belgica said drugmaker applications should have been granted "automatic renewal," as companies only have 3 requirements: application form, proof that the company has paid fees, and an affidavit stating they have not changed the formulation.

"Ako po'y hindi doktor pero nakita ko pong ang iba po d'yan ay talagang matagal nang ginagamit," he said.

(I'm not a doctor but I could see some of the drugs have been used for a long time.)

" 'Yung iba sinasabi, 'Hindi ba delikado 'yan kasi minamadali natin?' Ang sagot po dyan, hindi ho delikado 'yan dahil ayon sa rules nila 'pag ang isang gamot ay ginagamit na matagal na at for renewal lamang ng registration, 3 simpleng dokumento lang po ang kinakailangan nila para automatically ma-renew."

(Some are asking, "Isn't it dangerous to rush passing applications?" It's not dangerous because under FDA rules, if a drug has been used for a long time and the registration is up for renewal, there are 3 simple documents they need to accomplish for automatic renewal.)

The ARTA, in a statement on March 29, urged the FDA to expedite its processing of applications for the use of anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.

The FDA has since allowed 5 hospitals to use ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment. Last week, it also approved the drug for human use.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said he would seek an investigation into the alleged opposition of the FDA on the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.