3 Filipino UN staff who died in line of duty honored

Three Filipino staff members of the United Nations who died in the line of duty were among those honored by the UN Secretary-General during the Annual Memorial Service held virtually at the UN headquarters in New York on May 6.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Filipino UN staff members honored were Joanna Abaya, who served at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Dr. Ronald Santos, at the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq; and Maria Luisa Almirol Castillo, at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

UNICEF's Joanna Abaya, UNAMI's Dr. Ronald Santos and UNHCR's Maria Luisa Almirol Castillo were given honor at the UN annual memorial service which included a musical tribute by Australian-American violinist Adele Anthony.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said 336 UN personnel from 82 member-states died in the service of peace or in COVID-19 related circumstances in 2020. This is the highest number of UN personnel fatalities recorded.

The event provided an opportunity for families and colleagues to gather and remember their loved ones.

“The Philippines is grateful for the remarkable work of these Filipinos in the United Nations and for their sacrifices,” Amb. Enrique A. Manalo, Permanent Representative of the Philippine Mission to the United Nations said.

“Their legacy and dedication will serve as an inspiration for all of us.”

The names of the late Filipino staff members were read alongside their 333 colleagues.

At least 657 Filipinos, inclusive of officers and uniformed personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), are currently serving in the United Nations both in the headquarters and the field.

