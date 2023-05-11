Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (left) and embattled Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (right) ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Suspended House Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. has asked the Timor-Leste Immigration Service to reconsider its earlier ruling denying his asylum plea, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla made the disclosure to the media Thursday after being asked about Teves’ whereabouts.

“Nasa Timor-Leste pa rin, asking for reconsideration,” he said, citing a text message he received from the Philippine Embassy in the country.

“Basta Philippine Embassy, not the Ambassador,” he added.

It was Remulla himself who revealed earlier this week that Teves is in Timor-Leste seeking asylum.

But his asylum bid was denied, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night.

Teves was given 5 days to leave Timor-Leste. It is not immediately clear if this deadline will be affected with the filing of the appeal.

“Well, the 5-day period to leave, unless extended, is a 5-day period to leave,” he said.

Asked if Teves hired a lawyer to process his asylum, Remulla said “maybe he’s the one.”

The Justice chief said they are posing a “continuing objection.”

“I said the same thing to the Cambodian ambassador before, noong una naming nalaman na he was trying to seek refuge in Cambodia, we also said the same thing to the Cambodian ambassador. Ganun din. We tell them that it’s a local case, it’s a celebrated case. It’s in the headlines of the media. It’s easy to Google, it’s easy to search. It’s easy to validate and verify. It’s under investigation by the NBI, we have complete press briefings on this matter and of course, public briefings,” he added.

Based on the website of Timor-Leste’s Immigration Service, the country grants the right of asylum to:

-foreigners and stateless persons persecuted or is guaranteed seriously threatened of persecution in result of activity performed in State of nationality or habitual residence in favor of democracy, social and national liberation, peace among peoples, freedom and rights of the human person

-foreigners and stateless persons who, fearing justifiably be persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership of a particular social group, are unable or, owing such fear, unwilling to return to the State of nationality or residence habitual

Remulla had said there’s no basis to grant asylum since the issue is not political persecution but prosecution.

He reiterated that the murder complaints against Teves will be filed with the Department of Justice either on Friday or on Monday.

PASSPORT CANCELLATION — GROUND FOR GRAFT?

Remulla also pushed back against the suggestion from Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio that the planned cancellation of Teves’ passports could be a ground for a graft case.

“Magfile sila ng kaso kung gusto nila magfile. Mahirap dyan yung talk na walang ginagawa,” he added.

Teves is accused of masterminding the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 9 others in his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4.

