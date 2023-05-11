Mambabatas iminungkahi ang digital driver's license

Iminungkahi ni Rep. Wilbert Lee sa Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) at sa Land Transportation Office sa isinagawang hybrid hearing ng House Committee on Transportation ang pagkakaroon ng digital driver’s license sa halip na physical driver’s license sa bansa.

Ayon kay Lee, kung mayroong digital driver's license, may opsyon na gumamit na lang ng digital license imbes na card.

“Wala ba tayong way DICT maybe can answer this that in the future hindi man to kaya ngayon for next year na totally mawala na yung physical driver’s license,” ani Lee.

Ayon sa LTO, wala pang plano na alisin na ang physical card.

"For now what we have plans is just to create an alternative to the physical card, which is the digital license to make it easier for people to carry the license with them just in case they lose the physical card, but maganda po ang suggestion,” ayon kay LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade.

Sa ngayon, nasa P600 ang bayad sa pagkuha ng driver's license.

Sa buong taon, nasa P480 milyon ang ginagastos para sa physical driver’s license ayon sa LTO.