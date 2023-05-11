MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Wednesday issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) following reports from the Philippine Space Agency that debris from China's rocket launch would reach the country's territory.

The agency closed several navigation routes in the country in preparation for possible debris drops from the rocket launch.

"Though the debris from the rocket launch will unlikely fall on inhabited land, it may still pose a danger to aircraft and seacraft," CAAP said in its press release on Thursday.



The issued NOTAM identified possible drop zones approximately 65 to 79 kilometers from Bajo de Masinloc or the Scarborough Shoal.

"There are no reported incidents from the expected debris drops last night," CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said.

"Negative sightings of debris so far," Apolonio added.

The Philippine Space Agency has been monitoring debris from the Long March 7 rocket confirmed to have launched at 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan, China.