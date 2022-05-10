MANILA—"Walang sayang. Kapit. Nagsisimula palang."

Tricia Robredo echoed the message of her mother and presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo, to the latter's supporters, following the May 9 elections wherein rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led by a wide margin.

As of 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Marcos had 31,048,319 votes against Vice President Robredo's 14,798,295, based on the Commission of Elections' partial and unofficial results of canvassed votes.

In a Facebook post, Tricia acknowledged the current outcome of the 2022 elections was "really painful and hard to understand", but nothing compared to that fateful day when the Robredo family lost its patriarch, the late Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo in 2012.

"Even then, we had to soldier on – dahil maraming umaasa at may mga laban na kailangang ilaban. Hindi nawala ang sakit pero mas lalong hindi nawala ang pagmamahal. Kaya nagpatuloy. This crossed my mind throughout the day, as I tried to make sense of what has happened so far and as I navigated my way through a whirlwind of conflicting emotions," the Vice President's middle child wrote.

Tricia recalled one of her favorite college professor's quote: “If you want to save the world, you have to absorb all its pain. Hindi puwedeng walang aray”.

"There’s grief that sows unproductive anger, but there’s a kind that reminds you of how fiercely you cared and that propels you to love and try harder. I see it in Mama. I see it in my sisters. That’s why I’m at peace and that’s how I also know we’ll all be alright," she added.

Tricia called on her mother's supporters to "raise their head high."

"Hindi dapat ikahiya ang isang pusong pagod at sugatan. Ipamalas ang pinagdaanan at ipagmalaki ang lahat ng nasaksikahan," she said.

As the lead of Marcos Jr. widened, the elder Robredo called on her supporters to respect the outcome of the polls but stay the course on a movement that saw an outpouring of volunteerism.

"Alam kong mahal natin ang bansa pero hindi pwedeng maging ugat pa ng pagkakawatak-watak ang pagmamahal na ito. Palinaw na ng palinaw ang tinig ng bayan...kailangan natin pakinggan ang tinig na ito dahil sa huli, iisa lang ang bayan na pinagsasaluhan natin," Robredo said early Tuesday, as she trailed Marcos by more than 14 million votes.

The Vice President also told supporters not to lose heart even if the number of votes she garnered were not what was expected.

"Hindi kayang sukatin ng numero ang lalim ng pagmamahal ninyo. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyo," she said in a press conference in hometown Naga City.

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo ngayon, walang nasayang. hindi tayo nabigo. Pinakamahalaga, hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo."

Despite Marcos' wide lead, Robredo has not bowed out of the presidential race, as of writing.

Her camp said it is seeking the help of experts in looking at the allegations of poll irregularities.

