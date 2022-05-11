Albay Rep. Joey Salceda. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Albay Rep. Joey Salceda on Wednesday called on Filipinos to respect the election process and the outcome of the 2022 polls.

Salceda was given another term as congressman of the province's second district after winning by a landslide, but his presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo was trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. by about 17 million votes.

"Kailangan din nating irespeto lahat ng proseso. So ang panawagan ko ay let's respect the process. Kung hindi natin irerespeto yan, eh 'di lalo pong mapapasama ang ating bayan," Salceda said.

(We have to respect the process. If we don't respect it, it will harm our country.)

"And election is the core of democracy," he added.

Salceda said that he is willing to work with Marcos once the latter sits as the next president of the country, even though he endorsed Robredo, his fellow Bicolano.

He said that he is willing to offer socio-economic advice to the Marcos administration.

"Kahit hindi niya hingin, I will provide unsolicited advice. I already prepared socio-economic development programs, submit ko na lang sa kanya. Nasa kanya naman iyon kung tanggapin niya o hindi," Salceda said.

(Even if he doesn't ask, I will provide unsolicited advice.)

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Pero kahit sino manalo, malaki ang problema ng bansa — globally the economy is slowing due to COVID debt scars while commodity prices are rising due to supply chain and production issues due to Russia-Ukraine. We need all hands on the paddle to get the canoe out of the storm."

(But regardless of who wins, our country has big problems.)

The congressman-elect also shared that Robredo thanked him for campaigning for her in Albay.

He explained to Robredo that her campaign was "up against a restoration effort that was ongoing since 1992."

Salceda quoted Robredo as saying that she will be calming the "high emotions of her supporters," acknowledging it is her duty to them.

"Leni came out of our conversation to be humble to the bones with only the nation’s interest is in her heart. Kalmado siya, not one iota of regret, enmity, or resentment," the lawmaker said.

"There is no doubt that she is guided by one moral compass- her duty to the nation. But given her supreme moral standing, it was not for me to even suggest a concession," he added.

— with report from Mitch Villanueva

