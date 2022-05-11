ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A poll watchdog will start releasing Thursday the match rate of validated election returns from the 2022 national polls to the data in the transparency server, an official said.

Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting national chairperson Myla Villanueva said Wednesday they are only waiting for more printed election returns to come in.

So far, the PPCRV has received 15,505 out of 106,000 copies of poll results, which came from parts of Luzon and Metro Manila.

"Starting tomorrow (Thursday), we're going to release 'yung percentage match like we did in 2019," Villanueva told reporters at the PPCRV's command center.

In the 2019 elections, the poll watchdog logged a match rate of 99.95 percent between the physical and digital election returns, she said.

As an accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, the PPCRV collects the fourth copy of election returns from clustered precincts in the country.

These are released even before the vote counting machines transmit poll results to the Comelec's central server.

The PPCRV is on the third day of validating printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

The Church-based poll watchdog hosts scores of volunteers daily at their command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

