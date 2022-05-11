MANILA (UPDATE) — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said on Wednesday it has so far received 23,420 or 21.73 percent of physical election returns, which will be used to verify the results of the national elections.

As of 7 p.m., the poll watchdog has received 12,595 and 9,831 poll results from Luzon and Metro Manila, respectively.

A total of 994 election returns from Misamis Oriental in Mindanao have also arrived at the PPCRV's command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Poll results from other areas are also expected to arrive within the day.

There are about 106,000 election returns nationwide.

@PPCRV_live: Received physical election returns now 23,420 or 21.73%; include poll results from Misamis Oriental @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/pCvJnpk0eJ — Davinci Maru (@davinci_maru) May 11, 2022

"Hindi namin pinapangako sa PPCRV na makukuha natin 'yung 106,000 returns in 1 week kasi ang iba pong ating voting centers ay kalabundukan o mga isla," PPCRV national chairperson Myla Villanueva said in an earlier press briefing.

"Basta a big majority po ay tuloy-tuloy kaming mage-encode dito sa QPav (Quadricentennial Pavilion) until May 20."

(We at the PPCRV cannot promise that we will get the 106,000 returns in 1 week because some of our voting centers are in mountains or islands. But we will continue encoding a big majority here at the QPav until May 20.)

To date, the PPCRV has processed and validated 9,790 election returns. It will release the match rate between the physical and digital poll results Thursday.

The PPCRV, which is the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, collects the fourth copy of poll results from clustered precincts in the country.

Hundreds of its volunteers will then manually encode the printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

