Bukidnon congressman Oneil Roque celebrates after being proclaimed as the winner of the Bukidnon gubernatorial race on Tuesday. Courtesy of Comelec-Bukidnon

After nearly a decade, the province of Bukidnon will not have a member of the Zubiri political family as its governor.



The Commission of Election's provincial board of canvassers on Tuesday proclaimed Bukidnon congressman Oneil Roque as the winner of the gubernatorial seat against fellow solon Manuel Zubiri with a margin of at least 4,000 votes.

Roque, the outgoing congressman of Bukidnon's 4th District, had 365,999 votes while Zubiri, the outgoing 3rd District Representative, had 361,426.

Roque's wife Laarni, meanwhile, will be filling his current congressional district seat after leading her opponent Babba Garcia with a margin of at least 48,000 votes.

Manuel is the son of incumbent governor Jose Maria "Joe" Zubiri Jr. and brother of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The incumbent governor, who is on his last term in office, fielded his son Manuel for the gubernatorial race.

The former first won as Bukidnon governor in 2001, and served until 2010. After serving as vice governor from 2010 until 2013, the Zubiri patriarch again ran for governor in 2013 and won. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2019.

The elder Zubiri, who is the apparent winner of this year's Bukidnon 3rd District congressional race against broadcaster and businesswoman Arlyn Ayon, had served as representative of the same district from 1987 to 1998.

His other son, Sen. Zubiri is also part of the "Magic 12" for the senatorial contest.—With a report from Rod Bolivar

