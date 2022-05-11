Watch more News on iWantTFC

Several Filipinos in New York gathered at the St. Malachy’s Church in Midtown Manhattan to pray for the Philippines as millions picked the country's next president.

"We asked them to pray with us for our country to be in the right direction," Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato said.

With close to 1.7 million Filipinos overseas taking part in the May 9 presidential elections, the churchgoers believe that faith has a lot to do in choosing their homeland's rightful leader.

"It’s (prayer) the most important in our election because God will be the one, to be the number one who will make a decision who will be the best president that will lead the country especially this time, we need peace, we need good people for our country," New York resident Cora Rivera noted.

Based on partial, unofficial results, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. appears poised to be the next president of the Philippines, with Vice President Leni Robredo coming in second.

For Cato, no matter which candidate Filipinos supported, at the end of the day, one color only matters.

"We all go back to being brown, yung kulay kayumanggi, the color of the Filipino people," Cato said.

Cato also stressed the importance of being united once the winner is announced.

"We encourage our kababayans to rally behind whoever is elected President, whether we supported that candidate or not. Whether he's a he or a she, we need to rally behind the one who was given the mandate by the Filipino people to lead us for the next six years."