New mayor, other officials proclaimed in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The board of canvassers of Zamboanga City proclaimed a new and younger mayor on Wednesday, as well as other local officials.

John Dalipe, 38, defeated Celso Lobregat, a “veteran” in Zamboanga’s politics, who lost for the second time in the mayoral race. Six others also vied for the position.

Dalipe hails from a political clan. His father once served as mayor in the 1990s.

He started his career in the Sangguniang Kabataan, before running in the barangay elections. He subsequently ran for city councilor and topped the list, making him the majority leader in the city council’s 3-year legislative function.

Khymer Olaso, meanwhile, was proclaimed as the new representative for District 1.

The 8 councilors for District 2 were the following:

- Vino Guingona (Empress Schuck’s husband)

- James Siason (a former barangay official)

- Lilibeth Nuño (re-electionist)

- VP Elago

- Jimmy Villaflores

- Fred Atilano (a barangay official-turned radio reporter)

-Jihan Edding

- Eddie Saavedra

— report from Jewel Reyes

